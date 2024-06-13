House of the Dragon renewed for Season 3 ahead of Season 2

HBO’s House of the Dragon was renewed for a third season even before the launch of season 2.

The Dance of the Dragons continues. House of the Dragon has been renewed for Season 3.

Season 2 of the series airs on Sunday, June 16th on Crave in Canada.

House of the Dragon is a Game of Thrones spinoff series co-created by Ryan Condal and George R.R. Martin.

House of the Dragon is based on the Game of Thrones book Fire & Blood, which follows the life of the Targaryens 200 years before the events of the main series.