Amazon greenlights seven Canadian Prime Video originals, including three with Tom Green

Amazon has greenlit seven Canadian original productions for Prime Video.

The company detailed the projects at its Amazon Connected Worlds event in Toronto.

First off, three of them will be from Canadian comedian Tom Green, who will serve as director and executive producer. Amazon says two others will be Canadian true crime docuseries from “leading producers and directors in the genre” (although specific names weren’t mentioned), while the final two will be a “northern Canadian survival show” and a “heart-warming true story of love.”

Amazon says this is the “largest number of unscripted titles to be greenlit” in Canada so far. Premiere windows for the new shows weren’t confirmed.

Other Prime Video Canadian originals include LOL: Last One Laughing Canada (in which Green featured), Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make Believe, The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith and The Lake comedy series. Meanwhile, previously confirmed upcoming Prime Video Canadian originals include The Sticky documentary on the Maple Syrup Heist from Jamie Lee Curtis and a Tragically Hip documentary from Mike Downie, brother of the late Gord Downie.

The streamer also films a variety of its shows and movies in Canada, including The Boys and Gen V (Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area), Upload (Vancouver) and The Voyeurs (Montreal). The fourth season of The Boys premiered today, June 13th, and a fifth and final season of the series was also recently confirmed.

Disclaimer: Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make Believe was produced by marblemedia, a division of MobileSyrup parent company Blue Ant Media.

