Apple Intelligence learns who your family is via the Contacts app

While Apple’s Siri demos during the WWDC keynote looked like magic, I’ve been able to learn a little bit more about how Siri learns about you.

For instance, if you want to refer to someone as your daughter, sister, husband, grandpa, etc., you’ll need to load that family relationship or nickname into the Apple Contacts app. This is a smart way to ensure that your digital assistant can identify people, but during the show, it seemed more like Apple’s AI was reading everything on your phone and assigning context based on what it learned from messages, emails, and photos.

I’ve learned that’s not the case, at least for some things. While it can identify people doing things or specific objects really well, it won’t see a bunch of photos of you in your favourite sports jersey and know that you like that team.

Overall, it seems like various things in Apple’s first-party apps will be used to teach the AI-enhanced Siri about you. However, Apple didn’t share any other examples. That said, if you’re a developer, you can head over to the Apple Developer site to learn how to teach Siri and Apple Intelligence into your app.