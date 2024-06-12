fbpx
News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 might be too pricy for Canadians

The handset might see a $250 price hike

Dean Daley
Jun 12, 20245:54 PM EDT 0 comments

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to launch alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 6, a new Galaxy Watch and the Galaxy Ring next month. A new rumour about the handset reveals U.S. pricing, colour and storage variants, and more.

According to OnLeaks and SmartPrix, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will come in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB variants and will cost $1899 USD (roughly $2605 CAD), $2019 USD (roughly $2770 CAD) and $2259 USD (roughly $3100 CAD), respectively. This would mean about a $250 increase compared to its predecessor. However, phone pricing isn’t always a direct conversion; sometimes, we see no change in Canada, and other times, we see a Canadian-specific pricing increase. We recently discovered that the Z Flip 6 will also see a price hike this year.

Further, the Z Fold 6 is rumoured to come in Navy, Silver Shadow and Pink and weighs 239g, which is lighter than the predecessor’s 253g body.

Additionally, the handset would sport a 7.6-inch inner display, similar to its predecessor.

While OnLeaks has a great track record, I’m hoping he’s wrong with this one. Samsung is rumoured to have its next Unpacked in early July.

Source: SmartPrix/OnLeaks

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

Comments