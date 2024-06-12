fbpx
Gaming

Here’s what’s coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in June 2024

Highlights include Monster Hunter Rise, Football Manager 2024 and Daxter

Bradly Shankar
Jun 12, 20241:34 PM EDT 0 comments
Monster Hunter Rise

Sony has revealed the lineup of games that will be offered to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers in June.

All of the following titles will be available starting June 18th:

Extra

  • Anno 1800 (PS5)
  • After Us (PS5)
  • Crusader Kings III (PS5)
  • Far Cry 4
  • Football Manager 2024 (PS5)
  • Lego The Hobbit (PS4)
  • Lego The Incredibles (PS4)
  • Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6 (PS4/PS5)
  • Monster Hunter Rise (PS4/PS5)
  • Police Simulator: Patrol Officers (PS4/PS5)

PS Plus Extra costs $17.99/month, $49.99/three months and $154.99/year. In addition to all of PS Plus Essential’s perks, Extra offers access to a catalogue of a few hundred games, including Ubisoft+ Classics.

Premium

  • Daxter (PS4/PS5) — PSP game
  • Ghosthunter (PS4/PS5) — PS2 game
  • Kayak VR: Mirage (PS VR2)
  • Lego Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy (PS4/PS5) — PSP game

PS Plus Premium costs $21.99/month, $59.99/three months or $189.99/year. In addition to all the perks of PS Plus Essential and Extra, Premium also offers an expanded catalogue that includes PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP titles, full-game trials and cloud streaming.

Find out what came to PS Plus Essential in June here.

Image credit: Capcom

Source: PlayStation

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

