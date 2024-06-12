HTC’s new U24 Pro looks great but isn’t coming to Canada

One of my favourite phone brands, HTC, has launched a new smartphone that’s considerably more than the budget handsets we’re accustomed to. The Taiwanese brand’s latest handset, the HTC U24 Pro, sports a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, which isn’t the best on the market, but you probably won’t notice the difference between it and the 8 Gen 3.

In addition, the U24 Pro sports a 6.8-inch 1080 x 2436 OLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate. Further, it will sport 12GB of RAM, 256GB of expandable storage, and a 4,600mAh battery with 60W wired and 15W wireless charging. Strangely, it even has a 3.5mm headphone jack and a two-colour notification LED—I was literally just explaining to someone how companies don’t put these on phones anymore. There’s also an IP67 dust and water resistance rating, which runs Android 14.

As for the cameras, the HTC U24 Pro sports a 50-megapixel primary shooter and a 50-megapixel telephoto alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide. On the front, the handset sports a 50-megapixel front-facing camera with autofocus.

In Europe, the U24 Pro is priced at €546 (roughly $810 CAD). I’m a big fan of the design and the handset’s looks, and while it’s not coming to Canada, I’ll definitely reach out to HTC to get myself a unit to review.

Source: HTC