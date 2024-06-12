fbpx
News

Bell selling Northwestel to Indigenous consortium for $1 billion

Following the transaction, Northwestel will be the largest fully Indigenous-owned telecom company

Jonathan Lamont
Jun 12, 20245:30 PM EDT 0 comments

Bell will sell Northwestel a consortium of Indigenous communities from the Yukon, the Northwest Territories and Nunavut called Sixty North Unity.

Announced in a press release, the purchase price of the transaction is up to $1 billion in cash, though it may be “subject to adjustments.” Sixty North Unity says that following the transaction, Northwestel will be the largest telecom company with full Indigenous ownership.

Sixty North Unity also detailed plans to make significant investments to double internet speeds to 1Gbps for fibre customers, expand high-speed internet availability to meet the CRTC’s 50/10Mbps goal, offer low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite technology and invest $4 million to build the Great Slave Lake Fibre Project to improve resiliency in the Yellowknife capital and South Slave regions of the Northwest Territories.

The consortium plans to maintain Northwestel’s leadership team but also increase Indigenous representation in the workforce. Bell says it will maintain a strategic partnership with Northwestel after the transaction closes. Bell acquired Northwestel in 1988.

Image credit: Northwestel

Source: Northwestel Via: CTV News

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

Related Articles

News

Rumoured Pixel Watch 3 XL renders show bigger, thicker design

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 might be too pricy for Canadians

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 rumoured to get a big price hike

News

You might need to join a waitlist to try out Apple Intelligence

Comments