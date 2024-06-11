Xbox head Phil Spencer says more Xbox games will drop on rival platforms

Xbox chief Phil Spencer has revealed some details about future Xbox plans in recent interviews. Spencer recently teased Xbox was working toward a handheld and in another IGN interview, Spencer confirmed plans to bring more Microsoft-owned games to other platforms.

“Our commitment to our Xbox customers is you’re going to get the opportunity to buy or subscribe to the game, and we’re going to support the game on other screens,” said Spencer. “You are going to see more of our games on more platforms, and we just see that as a benefit to the franchises that we’re building, and we see that from players, and the players love to be able to play.”

Unfortunately, Spencer didn’t elaborate more on Xbox’s multiplatform plans. But as highlighted by The Verge, the company has notably avoided using the word ‘exclusive’ in recent events, particiularly during the big showcase over the weekend. Xbox unveiled several new titles like Doom: The Dark Ages and Gears of War: E-Day but didn’t mention exclusivity.

What we do know is that Microsoft is internally considering a number of games for rival platforms via what The Verge calls ‘Project Latitude.’ But it remains to be seen which titles make the leap to PS5 and Nintendo Switch and which stay exclusive to Xbox and PC.

Source: IGN (YouTube) Via: The Verge