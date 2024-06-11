SaskTel’s 5G now reaches 85 percent of residents in the province

SaskTel has announced that it has reached a milestone in terms of its 5G deployment. Currently, the SaskTel 5G network consists of more than 520 cell sites and covers 85 percent of Saskatchewan residents.
This is part of SaskTel’s 5G and fibre networks expansion and is a result of $440 million of capital throughout Saskatchewan in 2024/2025 and more than $2 billion over the next five years.
SaskTel, the Saskatchewan carrier, offers up to 1.2Gbps speeds.
As of June, SaskTel now has 5G in the following areas:
- Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation
- Lake Lenore
- Sled Lake
- Antler (East)
- Lemsford
- Stockholm
- Atwater (North)
- Leroy
- Sturgis (North)
- Beresina (North)
- Liberty
- Vanguard (East)
- Bradwell
- Macoun
- White Bear Resort
- Burstall
- Madge Lake (South)
- Wroxton (Northeast)
- Carrot River
- Makwa Provincial Park
- Highway 9 (North of Ebenezer)
- Chitek Lake
- Mankota (North)
- Highway 12 (South of Shell Lake)
- Cigar Lake
- Marshall (West)
- Highway 16 (East of Maymont)
- Crichton
- McArthur River
- Highway 18 (South of Glentworth)
- Delisle (South)
- Mont Nebo (West)
- Highway 21 (South of McLaren)
- Dore Lake
- Neilburg
- Highway 23 (Southeast of Bjorkdale)
- Douglas Provincial Park
- Neudorf (East)
- Highway 26 (North of St. Walburg)
- Englefeld
- North Portal
- Highway 3 (West of Crutwell)
- Eyebrow (North)
- Paradise Hill
- Highway 332 (East of Hazlet)
- Fox Valley (East)
- Plunkett
- Highway 42 (South of Dinsmore)
- Hillsdale
- Rabbit Lake
- Highway 5 (West of Buchanan)
- Hudson Bay
- Rapid View
- Highway 57 (West of Kamsack)
- Imperial (South)
- Redvers
- Highway 637 (South of Fort Pelly)
- Key Lake
- Rocanville
- Highway 795 (South of Livelong)
- Kincaid (North)
- Saltcoats
- Lac Pelletier (South)
- Sarnia Beach
Source: SaskTel
