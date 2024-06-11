The Boys will end with Season 5

Amazon has revealed that its hit Prime Video series, The Boys, will end with its fifth season.

The series was renewed for Season 5 last month, although Amazon is only now confirming that this will also be the final season. Eric Kripke, the creator of The Boys TV series, announced the news on X (Twitter), stating that it had “always” been his plan to do five seasons.

#TheBoys Season 4 Premiere Week is a good time to announce: Season 5 will be the Final Season! Always my plan, I just had to be cagey till I got the final OK from Vought. Thrilled to bring the story to a gory, epic, moist climax. Watch Season 4 in 2 DAYS, cause the end has begun! pic.twitter.com/3p7Wt4jGA6 — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) June 11, 2024

In an interview with Variety, Kripke said Amazon let him announce the news now ahead of the June 13th premiere of the fourth season so people can go in “understanding the bigger shape of the huge five-season story.”

Additionally, Kripke says he intends for the Gen V spin-off to continue. The series’ second season is currently in production in the Greater Toronto Area. Further, Kripke teased that other spin-offs beyond Gen V and the previously confirmed Mexico-set The Boys offshoot are in development, but didn’t provide any further details.

For now, though, Season 4 will mark the beginning of the end of the popular series. This time around, a dying Butcher (Karl Urban) must find a way to unite The Boys as Homelander (Antony Starr) and Victoria Neumann (Claudia Doumit) stoke further political division.

The first three episodes of Season 4 will hit Prime Video on June 13th, with one new episode dropping on the platform every following week.

Image credit: Prime Video

Source: Eric Kripke (@therealKripke)