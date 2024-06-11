Apple Vision Pro costs $4,999 in Canada

Apple has unveiled how much the Vision Pro costs in Canada, and it’s not cheap, with a starting price of $4,999.

That’s just the price for the base 256GB model. The 512GB option starts at $5,299, and the top-end 1TB model is $5,599.

If you need to get prescription lenses with your headset, you’re looking at $139 for reading glasses and $199 for custom Zeiss optical inserts.

The travel case for the device is $279 and Apple Care+ is $699.

To get the 1TB model, case, Apple Care and actual lenses, it costs $6,772. For context the headset starts at $3,499 USD in the U.S. which at the time of writing converts to roughly $4,813 CAD.

In the box, buyers can expect both the Dual Loop Band and the Solo Band, a personalized light seal with two cushions, a cover for the headset, a polishing cloth, the battery, a USB-C charging cable and a USB-C power adapter.

When the headset launches in Canada on July 12th, it will ship with visionOS 1.2 since the recently announced visionOS 2 won’t release until the fall.

The device is in a pre-release stage in Canada right now and will remain in that holding pattern until it goes up for pre-orders on Friday June 28th at 5am PT/8am ET. The Vision Pro will then become available on July 12th.