Some Fido users spot 5G on their phones, Rogers has ‘no plans’ for 5G on Fido

Some Fido customers reportedly saw a 5G icon appear on their smartphones, but don’t get your hopes up yet — 5G Fido isn’t in the cards yet, according to Rogers.

A Fido customer shared on the r/FidoMobile subreddit that they saw a 5G icon in the status bar of the iPhone, suggesting they were connected to 5G service. An iPhone in Canada reader also reported getting the 5G icon on their Fido iPhone and even did a speed test, though it only got 16.13Mbps down (yikes).

However, when MobileSyrup asked Rogers about the 5G symbol, the company said that Fido “operates on our LTE network” and that “there are no plans to migrate Fido to our 5G network.”

“From time to time, we conduct tests on wireless sites, which may have resulted in a very small number of Fido customers temporarily on our 5G network,” Rogers said.

It’s a bit of a bummer for Fido customers who might be looking forward to finally getting 5G access, though just because Fido gets 5G doesn’t mean it’ll offer 5G plans. Other providers, like Telus-owned Koodo and Public Mobile, currently put customers on the 5G network and then cap speeds based on the plan. For example, a Koodo customer with a 4G plan would only get 4G speeds even while connected to the 5G network.

