iPadOS 18 brings a super smart calculator app to Apple’s tablet

Apple’s new iPadOS 18 is bringing a beefed-up version of the Calculator app to iPad, a new Photos app, and subtle redesigns to a few Apple apps to make them easier to use.

The Calculator app has gotten a huge update that allows users to write out math problems with Apple Pencil, and the app will solve the equations automatically. You can even write out graphs and other math things, and the calculator app should be smart enough to read them all. If you change a variable after the app has given you the answer, the app will redo the equation automatically to use the new variable.

Apple has also added a lot of new Pencil features to the Notes app that makes writing easier. The app will even take your handwriting without changing the style of it; it will try to make it easier to read for other people. This means it adds in things like even spacing. Another update allows you to scribble pout text in Notes and the app will know to erase that text.

Apple hasn’t changed much when it comes to new app designs, but apps like Pages, TV+, and others will now have a floating tab bar that morphs into a side menu when you expand it. This looks nice, and you can even customize the headings in the tab bar to make each app more tailored to you. In addition, Apple said that it refined animations in its apps to make navigating iPadOS easier.

Another cool feature coming to iPad allows users to screen share over shareplay. While this doesn’t sound that consequential, it allows you to do remote tech support for your friends and family a lot easier.

Other updates include the new Photos app that was shown off with iOS

More to come…