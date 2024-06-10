Apple’s watchOS 11 update is all about health

Apple detailed updates coming with watchOS 11 at WWDC 2024, including new and improved algorithms and other health features.

Health features coming to watch OS include the ‘Vitals’ app for viewing health metrics. It can also alert users if metrics are out of line for them.

Apple also made improvements to its cycle-tracking software to help pregnant people.

watchOS 11 will get an improved widget stack that can show widgets as you need them, such as showing the precipitation widget when it starts to rain. Apple’s Check In feature is also coming to Apple Watch with the watchOS 11 update.

Apple also detailed special machine learning that can pick out the best photos to use for watch backgrounds.

More to come…

Find all of our WWDC 2024 coverage here.