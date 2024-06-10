Apple officially joins the AI race with Apple Intelligence

At WWDC 2024, the Cupertino tech giant joined the AI race with Apple Intelligence.

Apple Intelligence will be available on iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS 18. However, it only works with A17 Pro chips and all M series chips.

Apple Intelligence will be able to generate language, images, take action and understand how you personally use your device.

Your iPhone will be able to prioritize your notifications, and you’ll have new writing tools system-wide. These features include rewriting or checking for grammar and will be available across your apps, such as Mail, Keynote, and third-party apps.

Images will allow users to create fun little images in sketches or animations. You can then send them quickly in your messages app.

You will soon be able to take action across the apps like if you want to search “play that my mom sent me yesterday,” and it can understand what you mean and perform the action.

Apple Intelligence will better understand your personal needs. Apple Intelligence will be able to understand the relevant details from your text messages, apply that data to your calendar, and even include Maps data. For instance, if someone texts you about an event, Apple Intelligence can read that text, apply it to your Calendar app and then map out how long it will take you to get there.

Apple also created Private Cloud Compute to help with security. When you ask your handset to do an Apple Intelligence feature, it will try to do it on-device first and then only send the information it needs to data centres and your information is never saved.

