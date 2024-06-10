Apple unveils macOS Sequoia with iPhone Mirroring and window tiling

Apple unveiled macOS Sequoia during its WWDC 2024 keynote with new updates to Continuity and more.

One of the big new Continuity features is called ‘iPhone Mirroring.’ As the name implies, it mirrors the iPhone in a window on Mac, allowing people to use their iPhone from their Mac. iPhone notifications will also come to Mac and appear alongside Mac notifications. Interacting with iPhone notifications will take user right into the iPhone Mirroring.

iPhone Mirroring works even when the iPhone is locked and doesn’t require the iPhone screen to turn on.

Other new features include window tiling (which looks ripped right from Windows 11) and the ability to replace your background in video calls.

Apple unveiled the much-rumoured Passwords app, which will come to all of Apple’s devices and even Windows. Passwords app looks like a standard password management system.

Apple also detailed updates to its Safari browser, touting it as the fastest option on macOS Sequoia. It also took a shot at Chrome, claiming that Safari nets users up to four hours more battery life when browsing compared to Chrome.

New features in Safari include Highlights, which uses machine learning to help find more information about what’s on a webpage, such as pulling up hotel contact information so you don’t have to go search for it.

Safari is also getting an improved reader mode and video features like picture-in-picture.

Apple also talked about gaming on Mac. The big change here is a new Game Port Toolkit for porting games to Mac. Frostpunk 2 and Control are coming to Mac. Ubisoft also made an appearance to highlight that Assassin’s Creed: Shadows was coming to Mac.

More to come…

Find all of our WWDC 2024 coverage here.