Apple Intelligence interacts with your apps in many new ways

At WWDC 2024, the Cupertino giant showed off Apple Intelligence alongside many new features.

Writing

Rewrite can help write a better cover letter or change the writing style, making something sound more friendly or like a poem.

There’s also a new Summarize feature, which will let you highlight a block of text and get a quick summarization. You can even have Apple Intelligence write a quick TL;DR.

There’s also an email summary feature in Mail, which shows a quick summary of your emails instead of seeing the beginning of the emails.

Smart Reply, powered by Apple Intelligence, quickly determines what you were asked in an e-mail and surfaces those questions for you to answer, then builds a reply based on those answers.

Messages

With Apple Intelligence, the Messages app has new functionalities. AI will read your messages and prioritize them. This feature will also apply to other apps with notifications.

There’s also a new Focus that uses Apple Intelligence called “Priority Notifications,” which will only show notifications that AI finds important, such as a reminder to pick up your kid from daycare.

Image generation

There’s another functionality called Genmoji, a generative emoji creator that lets you create images and quickly send them in your app. You can use words like balcony, sunset, and cat, and the AI will blend these features together and give you a quick look at the animated image. Then, you can scroll through different versions of the image before sending your message. Using examples from your photos, you can even have Genmojis that look like you with the AI.

Apple also brings AI to the Photos app, letting you search for specific pictures, like “photos of Michael doing jumping jacks.”

ChatGPT 4o will also be available on iOS, macOS, and iPadOS as a chatbot that works with Siri. You’ll have control of this, meaning Apple will ask the user permission before speaking to the chatbot.

More to come…