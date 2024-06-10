Apple confirms RCS support is coming with iOS 18

Apple snuck a quick mention of RCS into its WWDC keynote.

Right at the tail end of Apple’s iOS 18 breakdown, the company revealed that RCS support would arrive with the update when it comes later this year.

There’s still quite a few unknowns around Apple’s RCS support. RCS, for those unfamiliar with the tech, is an upgraded protocol for text communications sent between phones. It’s intended to replace the aging SMS and MMS protocols, which have hampered texting between iPhone and Android for years.

More to come…

