Apple adds AI to improve Siri

During WWDC, Apple showed off the next generation of Siri powered by Apple Intelligence.

The new Siri can understand users better, and it can even determine if you misspoke and will correct you. This should help the digital assistant understand more users and more natural language. If you don’t want to talk to Siri, you can also type commands to use the assistant quietly.

Siri also remembers more context. On stage, Apple showed off a demo where the presenter asked Siri about the weather at a park. Then they asked another question, and Siri was smart enough to remember that she wanted to go to that specific park. In another demo, the presenter asked Siri for a photo of a friend in New York wearing a pink jacket,” and the assistant pulled up the photos exactly as described. She then asked Siri to “make the photo pop,” and boom, it was edited slightly.

Overall, this new digital assistant will need more testing, but it seems like Siri is now aware of everything on your iPhone, iPad or Mac and can help you do a lot more with simple voice commands. Apple even added product knowledge to Siri so it can also help you with tech support.

There is also on-screen awareness that helps Siri provide similar features as Google’s Circle to Search.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. As we test this next-generation assistant more thoroughly, we’ll have more to come…

