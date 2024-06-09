Here are all the trailers from Xbox Games Showcase ’24

Here are the trailers from the Xbox Games Showcase at Summer Game Fest. These titles include Fable, Doom and the Dark Ages, Dragon Age: Veilguard, and South of Midnight, but it’s important to note that they are not all Xbox exclusives. Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Doom the Dark Ages – 2025 State of Decay 3 Dragon Age: The Veilguard – Fall 2024 Starfield: Shattered Space – 2024 Fallout 76 Skyline Valley – June 12th Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – 2025 South of Midnight – 2025 World of Warcraft: The War Within – August 26th, 2024 Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater Sea of Thieves Season 13 – July 25th Flintlock: Seige of Dawn – July 18th, 2024 Age of Mythology: Retold – September 8th Perfect Dark Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred – October 8th, 2024 Fable – 2025 Fragpunk – 2025 Winter Burrow – Early 2025 Mixtape – 2025 Flight Simulator 2024 – November 19th Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road – June 18th Life is Strange Double Exposure – October 29th Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – 2024 Mecha Break – 2025 Wuchang Fallen Feathers – 2025 Avowed – 2024 Atomfall – 2025 Assassin’s Creed: Shadows – November 15th S.t.a.l.k.e.r 2: Heart of Chornobyl – September 5th Three New Xbox Series S/X Gears of War E-Day https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EC20gLfUHeA

