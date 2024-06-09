What’s your favourite trailer from Summer Game Fest 2024?

Summer Game Fest 2024, the E3 replacement, was held this past Friday. A ton of new games were announced, and we also saw more previously announced titles, including trailers for Star Wars Outlaws, Neva, Slitterhead, and more.

I really enjoyed the trailer for Neva. The animation looked beautiful, and I liked the idea of having an awesome wolf companion who grows with you. Tears of Metal had an awesome trailer as well, with interesting combat and great animation, and I love my roguelikes. Slitterhead looked very impressive as well. While its animation wasn’t as good as the previous games, it had awesome-looking gameplay and a lot of gruel. I’m excited for this one.

Phantom Blade 0 looked awesome, offering some quick-paced possibly Souls-like combat and impressive graphics. It’s probably the title I’m most eager to play, but Neva also looked great.

