Tons of big-name tech products just went on sale at Best Buy

We’re used to seeing a decent array of deals through Best Buy’s weekly Top Deals event, but this batch seems better than usual. Check out some of our editors’ picks below, or shop the full sale on Best Buy’s site.

PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition Console for $509.99 (save $70)

De’Longhi 3-in-1 Portable Air Conditioner – 12000 BTU for $399.99 (save $300)

Dyson Gen5detect Cordless Stick Vacuum for $949.99 (save $250)

Segway Ninebot E2 Electric Scooter for $399.99 (save $100)

Samsung 11.1.4 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $1,899.99 (save $300)

Ultima Cosa Digital Dual Zone Air Fryer for $199.99 (save $180)

Breville Barista Touch Impress Espresso Machine for $1,759.99 (save $440)

Philips Hue A19 Smart Bluetooth LED Light Bulbs – 3 Pack for $99.97 (save $70)

Beats By Dr. Dre Studio Pro Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $279.99 (save $120)

Garmin Instinct 2 45mm GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor for $259.99 (save $140)

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.