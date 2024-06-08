Telecom news roundup: Big Three’s special deals, Virgin’s price hikes [June 1-7]

This week in Canadian telecom, there were many small plan changes and price shifts, culminating with Virgin Plus raising nearly all of its 4G plan prices by about $5/mo. Elsewhere, Rogers and the government worked to expand 5G service availability in Eastern Ontario.

Pricing and deals

Fido adds a $39/40GB 4G plan to match Koodo, Virgin.

Big Three offering some customers $40, $45 plans with 100GB or more data.

Virgin removes the $39/40GB plan just days after adding it.

Fido drops 60GB 4G plan to $49 with 24-month $5 discount.

Virgin Plus raises the price of most 4G plans.

Infrastructure

Rogers works with the government to bring 5G to more of Eastern Ontario.

Man owes Telus $186k over 2017 crash that damaged a building.

