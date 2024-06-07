fbpx
Samsung Galaxy S24 to get Instant Slow-Mo HDR upgrade

The upgrade is reported to come with the next update

Dean Daley
Jun 7, 20241:58 PM EDT 0 comments

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 is getting an update for people who like to shoot HDR10+ videos. A Samsung community forum moderator has confirmed that the S24 will support Instant Slow-Mo on HDR10+ videos.

The update will make it to the handset in the next software update.

Since Galaxy AI and Instant Slow-Mo are on the Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 5, they will likely get this HDR10+ improvement. Samsung is also working on adding .mov file editing support for Instant Slow-Mo to its Gallery app.

Source: Android Police

