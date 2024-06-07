Samsung Galaxy S24 to get Instant Slow-Mo HDR upgrade

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 is getting an update for people who like to shoot HDR10+ videos. A Samsung community forum moderator has confirmed that the S24 will support Instant Slow-Mo on HDR10+ videos.

The update will make it to the handset in the next software update.

BREAKING‼️ Samsung has finally achieved HDR10+ videos Instant slow-mo capability and are bringing it soon via a SW update 🎉 😎😎 pic.twitter.com/desOGhQRgA — CID (@theonecid) June 6, 2024

Since Galaxy AI and Instant Slow-Mo are on the Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 5, they will likely get this HDR10+ improvement. Samsung is also working on adding .mov file editing support for Instant Slow-Mo to its Gallery app.

Source: Android Police