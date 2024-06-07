Netflix’s Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight rescheduled to November 15

The fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul, which was set to stream on Netflix in July, has been pushed back to November.

The fight will now stream live on Netflix on November 15th. The change comes after the fight was postponed due to Tyson suffering an ulcer flare-up during a flight, which impacted his ability to train.

“Although we had to postpone the fight, I will resume training shortly. While we have a new date, the result will be the same no matter when we fight. Jake Paul is getting knocked out,” Tyson said in a statement in a Netflix blog post.

Paul vs. Tyson will take place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Header image credit: Netflix

Source: Netflix Via: The Verge