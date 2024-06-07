Here are all the trailers from Summer Game Fest 2024

Canadian Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest 2024 kick-off event featured a variety of trailers for upcoming games.
Summer Game Fest showcased gameplay and exclusive games
LEGO: Horizon Adventures – Holiday 2024
No More Room In Hell – Holiday 2024
Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions – September 3rd
Cuffbust – 2025
Star Wars Outlaws – August 30th
Neva – 2024
Black Myth Wukong – August 20th
Once Human – July 9th
Warhammer 40000 Space Marine 2 – September 9th
Metaphor – Re:Fantazio – October 11
Batman Arkham Shadows – Fall 2024
Tears of Metal
Street Fighter 6 Year 2 – Available Now
Civilization VII – 2025
Delta Force: Hawk Ops
Mecha Break – August 2024
Fatal Fury: City of Wolves – Coming Early 2025
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita Rewind
Deer & Boy
Dragon Ball Z Sparking Zero
Slitterhead – November 8th
Cairn
Wanderstop – 2024
Kingdom Come Deliverance II Saints and Sinners – Coming 2024
Street Fighter 6
Killer Bean – Early Access Summer 2024
The First Descendent – July 2, 2024
Sonic X Shadow Generations – October 25
Unknown 9: Awakening – Fall 2024
Battle Aces
Dune: Awakening
The Finals Season 3 – July 8th
Allan Wake 2 – Night Springs – June 8th
New World Aeternum – October 15th
Honkai: Star Rail – Art of Dreaming
Dark and Darker – now available
Kunitsu – Gami Path of the Goddess – July 19th
Blumhouse Games
Skate – Console Playtesting Coming 2024
Palworld Sakuraijima
Valorant – Free Limited Beta – June 14
Monster Hunter Wilds – 2025
Phantom Blade 0
… more to come as we wait for trailers.
