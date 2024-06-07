Here are all the trailers from Summer Game Fest 2024

Canadian Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest 2024 kick-off event featured a variety of trailers for upcoming games. Summer Game Fest showcased gameplay and exclusive games are the trailers showed off at Summer Game Fest, including Neva, Star Wars Outlaws, Civilization VII, Slitterhead, LEGO: Horizon Adventures – Holiday 2024 No More Room In Hell – Holiday 2024 Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions – September 3rd Cuffbust – 2025 Star Wars Outlaws – August 30th Neva – 2024 Black Myth Wukong – August 20th Once Human – July 9th Warhammer 40000 Space Marine 2 – September 9th Metaphor – Re:Fantazio – October 11 Batman Arkham Shadows – Fall 2024 Tears of Metal Street Fighter 6 Year 2 – Available Now Civilization VII – 2025 Delta Force: Hawk Ops Mecha Break – August 2024 Fatal Fury: City of Wolves – Coming Early 2025 Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita Rewind Deer & Boy Dragon Ball Z Sparking Zero Slitterhead – November 8th Cairn Wanderstop – 2024 Kingdom Come Deliverance II Saints and Sinners – Coming 2024 Street Fighter 6 Killer Bean – Early Access Summer 2024 The First Descendent – July 2, 2024 Sonic X Shadow Generations – October 25 Unknown 9: Awakening – Fall 2024 Battle Aces Dune: Awakening The Finals Season 3 – July 8th Allan Wake 2 – Night Springs – June 8th New World Aeternum – October 15th Honkai: Star Rail – Art of Dreaming Dark and Darker – now available Kunitsu – Gami Path of the Goddess – July 19th Blumhouse Games Skate – Console Playtesting Coming 2024 Palworld Sakuraijima Valorant – Free Limited Beta – June 14 Monster Hunter Wilds – 2025 Phantom Blade 0 … more to come as we wait for trailers.

