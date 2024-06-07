Galaxy AI is coming to Samsung’s 2024 foldable lineup

Samsung will reportedly host an Unpacked event next month for its set of foldable smartphones. And while we’ve heard a lot about the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, we’re now learning about how Galaxy AI will be on the new folding smartphone.

In a new press release, Samsung says that it will optimize the Galaxy AI experience for its 2024 foldables. Additionally, the company says, “Our foldables are the most versatile and flexible form factor in Samsung Galaxy and when combined with Galaxy AI, these two complementary technologies will together unlock all new possibilities.”

Galaxy AI is the umbrella term for the on-device and cloud-based AI features that were first available on the S24 series.

These features include ‘Chat Assist,’ ‘Live Translate,’ ‘Note Assist,’ ‘Circle to Search,’ ‘Transcript Assist,’ ‘Generative Edit,’ ‘Instant Slow-mo’ and more.

It’s worth mentioning that Samsung will charge for Galaxy AI at the end of 2025. To learn more about Galaxy AI, check out our review of the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 are rumoured to launch at an Unpacked event in July.