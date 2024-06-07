Get ready to hear ‘Apple Intelligence’ a lot next week

A new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman shares that Apple is looking to call its suite of AI enhancements ‘Apple Intelligence.’

These updates are slated to include new chatbot features powered by OpenAI, reply suggestions for emails and texts and AI summaries.

Overall, the new Gurman report doesn’t shine a light on much, but there is one interesting aspect that mentions a new algorithm Apple has created to determine if an AI task can be done locally or if it needs to be sent to the cloud. To address the security issues of cloud-based programs, Apple plans to share reports with users on how it uses data, and Gurman says the company isn’t planning to use this data to build user advertising profiles.

The final wrinkle in this new update is that a lot of the AI features will reportedly be locked to new devices like the iPhone 15 Pro and M1 iPads or newer.

Source: Bloomberg