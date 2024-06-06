New on Xbox Game Pass on console, cloud and PC in June 2024 [Wave 1]

Xbox has revealed June’s first batch of new Xbox Game Pass titles.

Highlights include both of Square Enix’s acclaimed Octopath Traveler games and The Callisto Protocol from the creators of Dead Space.

Octopath Traveler (Cloud, Console, and PC) — June 5th

Octopath Traveler II (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S) — June 5th

Depersonalization (PC) — June 12th

Isonzo (Cloud, Console, and PC) — June 13th

The Callisto Protocol (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 13th

Still Wakes the Deep (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) — June 18th

Additionally, the following games will leave Game Pass on June 15th:

Bramble: The Mountain King (Cloud, Console, and PC)

High on Life (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Rune Factory 4 Special (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Spacelines from the Far Out (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Bookwalker (Cloud, Console, and PC)

As always, Game Pass subscribers get an exclusive 20 percent discount on any title in the catalogue, so you can buy them and keep playing even after they’re removed from the service.

A standard Xbox Game Pass subscription for PC costs $11.99/month, while Game Pass Ultimate — which includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, online play, EA Play, and Xbox Cloud Gaming — is priced at $18.99/month. Meanwhile, Game Pass Core is priced at $11.99/month but only includes access to around 25 games, not the full Game Pass catalogue.

Find out what came to Game Pass earlier this month here. Xbox is expected to make more announcements related to what’s coming to Game Pass at its Xbox Games Showcase on June 9th. Notably, this includes Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

Image credit: Square Enix

Source: Xbox