RBC banking app highest ranked for satisfaction: study

Canadian satisfaction in with bank and credit card apps and websites is stagnant despite continued investment in those digital tools, per details from several new surveys.

J.D. Power, drawing from several studies covering satisfaction with bank apps, online banking, credit card apps and credit card websites in 2024, detailed the trends in a press release. It found that overall satisfaction with banking apps and websites was flat year-over-year, while credit card app satisfaction was down 12 point (on a 1,000-point scale) and credit card websites were down four points.

The studies also ranked banking apps and sites and credit card apps and sites. RBC ranked highest among banking apps and sites, followed by CIBC. American Express ranked highest for credit card mobile app satisfaction, followed by Tangerine, while the National Bank of Canada scored highest for credit card website, followed by Tangerine.

J.D. Power also found that the use of virtual banking assistants was trending up among Gen Y and Gen Z but remains low for other banking customers. It also found that Canadian adoption of personal financial management tools like credit score monitoring and budgeting tools remains “stubbornly low.”

