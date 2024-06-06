Pearson Airport store to use Amazon’s Just Walk Out tech

Toronto’s Pearson Airport now has a store powered by Amazon’s ‘Just Walk Out’ tech that allows customers to walk out without checking out and get a bill for the products they take.

According to a blog post on the Retail Technology Innovation Hub, Paradies Lagardère’s ‘The Goods Express’ store is the first to use Just Walk Out tech in a Canadian airport. Located in Terminal 1 by gate D22, the store offers travel essentials, drinks, snacks, food and more.

The store works by having customers swipe their credit or debit cards on entry. Then, the store uses cameras and sensors to detect and track the items customers take and charge their cards when they leave the store. Customers can choose to enter their email on a touchpad before leaving to get an email copy of the receipt.

It’s particularly interesting to see Just Walk Out tech expand to a store in a Canadian airport, given Amazon wants to move away from the technology. Back in April, we learned Amazon was working to shutter Just Walk Out and switch to ‘Dash Carts,’ which scan items as people place them in the cart.

The switch reportedly stemmed from the expense of maintaining Just Walk Out and the long wait times for customers to get receipts. Notably, The Goods Express promises to email receipts to customers within 15 minutes.

Moreover, reports said that Just Walk Out wasn’t totally automated, and Amazon had roughly 1,000 employees in India tasked with watching video streams of customers shopping and labelling what products they purchased.

Header image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Retail Technology Innovation Hub