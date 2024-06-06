Humane is trying to sell its business to HP for $1 billion USD: report

At Mobile World Congress 2024, I got the opportunity to check out the Humane AI Pin, a piece of tech that I thought seemed pretty cool; unfortunately, I didn’t get the chance to review it.

However, it looks like the U.S.-based company is talking to HP about selling its business for $1 billion USD. This amount is a bit surprising considering the company’s gadget hasn’t reviewed well. HP did acquire Palm and its webOS operating system for $1.2 billion USD back in 2010.

Recently, Humane has emailed customers that the device’s charging case is currently a fire safety risk and shouldn’t be used. The AI Pin’s laser display has caused the device to overheat with The New York Times saying that Humane executives had chilled the gadget with ice packs.

Source: The Verge, The New York Times