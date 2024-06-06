Air Canada offering free beer, wine on Canada-U.S. flights so you’ll forget you flew Air Canada

Air Canada has graciously decided to provide passengers with a few more freebies on its flights.

From now until the end of 2024, the airline’s domestic (Canada-U.S.) flights will offer a free snack, as well as complimentary beer and wine. $5 spirits will also be available for purchase. These will be available to all flyers.

In terms of snacks, you can choose either buttery herb and garlic pretzels from Alberta’s Twigz or a chocolate Célébration Cookie from Leclerc. Alcohol, meanwhile, will consist of craft beers like Hop Valley and Creemore Springs Premium Lager, Molson Canadian and Coors Light, as well as two French wines from Paul Mas (red or dry white). Finally, the $5 spirits include Baileys Original Irish Cream, Canadian Club rye, Bacardi Superior rum, Bombay Sapphire gin, Smirnoff vodka, Tromba Tequila Blanco, or Campari.

It’s unclear why Air Canada is deciding to do this now, but it brings the airline’s domestic complimentary offerings more in line with what it traditionally only provides on international flights.

Given how expensive flights can be, especially nowadays, this is hardly a game-changer for Canadian travellers, but at least it’s something? I travel to the U.S. regularly for work and have often pointed out how Air Canada is pretty stingy with its food and beverages. Even on five-plus-hour flights to Los Angeles, the airline has normally only offered two small non-water drinks (pop/juice/coffee/etc) and no snacks at all.

Amusingly, Porter Airlines even called out Air Canada for this on X (Twitter), noting that it always offers free beer, wine and snacks.

Air Canada has now joined Porter in offering free beer, wine and snacks to all passengers. Thanks for joining our mission to help everyone actually enjoy economy! What’s next, a raccoon mascot? pic.twitter.com/6WdB8Q06aM — Porter Airlines (@porterairlines) June 5, 2024

But hey, if Air Canada’s belated new complimentary offerings aren’t enough to fill you up, you can always pay for the monopolistic airline’s overpriced plane food.

Source: Air Canada