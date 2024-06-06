Adobe users furious over new terms that allow it to access user content to ‘improve’ services

Users of Adobe software like Photoshop and Illustrator are understandably pissed after a recent change to the company’s terms of use gave it the right to access user content and use “machine learning in order to improve [its] Services and Software.”

As detailed by Android Authority, Adobe made the change in February 2024, but it went unnoticed until recently, when Adobe’s apps started showing pop-up notifications about the changes.

Along with the ability to access user content and use machine learning to improve services and software, the document also provides Adobe the “non-exclusive, worldwide, royalty-free sublicensable, license, to use, reproduce, publicly display, distribute, modify, create derivative works based on, publicly perform, and translate the Content.” Adobe claims that it will use the right “solely for the purposes of operating or improving the Services and Software,” but the language is vague and gives users little control over how Adobe uses their content.

Combined with Adobe’s push to offer generative AI features in Photoshop, there’s legitimate concern from users that the updated terms will allow the company to train AI models on user-created content. Moreover, people rely on Adobe apps for professional work and there are concerns the new terms could violate confidentiality agreements.

Notably, Android Authority pointed out that a separate FAQ page about Adobe’s content analysis says the company doesn’t analyze locally stored content. But since many of Adobe’s subscription plans include cloud storage, it’s likely people are using it to store content. Plus, some of the generative AI features processes in the cloud, so if you use those features on your content, Adobe can analyze that too. The FAQ also details a method to opt out of the analysis, but the opt-out “does not apply in certain limited circumstances.” The opt-out is also only available to personal accounts, not work accounts.

Source: Adobe Via: Android Authority