Here are the dates for OnePlus’ upcoming June sales

If you need a new phone or you want to try out the OnePlus Pad, these devices will be on sale for a few separate days in June.
That said, none of these deals are particularly great, but if you really want a OnePlus device, this could be a way to save around $100 or so. You can find all the sales on OnePlus’ website.
From June 14 to June 20, the following phones will be on sale:
- OnePlus 12 – $120 off ($949)
- OnePlus 12R – $70 off ($599)
- OnePlus Open – $400 off ($1,899)
- OnePlus N30 – $80 off ($299)
From June 10 to June 23, the following devices will be on sale:
- OnePlus Watch 2 – $50 off ($350)
- OnePlus Buds 3 – $30 off ($109)
- OnePlus Pad – $100 off ($109)
- OnePlus Buds Pro 2 – $60 off ($209)
- Nord Buds 2 – $25 off ($60)
