Here are the dates for OnePlus’ upcoming June sales

Don’t get a OnePlus device until these sales start

Brad Bennett
Jun 5, 202411:49 AM EDT 1 comment

If you need a new phone or you want to try out the OnePlus Pad, these devices will be on sale for a few separate days in June.

That said, none of these deals are particularly great, but if you really want a OnePlus device, this could be a way to save around $100 or so. You can find all the sales on OnePlus’ website.

From June 14 to June 20, the following phones will be on sale:

  • OnePlus 12 – $120 off ($949)
  • OnePlus 12R – $70 off ($599)
  • OnePlus Open – $400 off ($1,899)
  • OnePlus N30 – $80 off ($299)

From June 10 to June 23, the following devices will be on sale:

  1. OnePlus Watch 2 – $50 off ($350)
  2. OnePlus Buds 3 – $30 off ($109)
  3. OnePlus Pad – $100 off ($109)
  4. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 – $60 off ($209)
  5. Nord Buds 2 – $25 off ($60)

If you want to buy anything from OnePlus, you can find all the sales here.

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

