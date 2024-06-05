fbpx
Motorola Edge 2024 is coming to Canada in coming months

It even has a 360Hz touch sampling rate

Dean Daley
Jun 5, 20244:08 PM EDT 1 comment

Motorola has recently announced the Edge, its new flagship smartphone.

This handset doesn’t have the best or latest Snapdragon chip but sports last year’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 processor. Further, the Edge has a 6.6-inch pOLED display with a very curved edge, alongside a 144Hz refresh rate and an extra-speedy 360Hz touch sampling rate.

The Edge also sports a 5,000mAh battery with 68W charging and 15W wireless charging. It has 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM.

The Edge sports a 50-megapixel primary shooter with a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

Similar to the rumours about the upcoming iPhone 16 series, Motorola’s new handset has a ‘Quick Button’ on the side that lets users launch their favourite app. The handset is coming to Canada in the coming months. While we don’t have Canadian pricing yet, the handset costs $549 USD ($751.45 CAD).

