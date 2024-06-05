Man owes Telus $186k over 2017 crash that damaged a building

A man owes Telus $186,952 for damages caused after he was found to have crashed in the telecom company’s central office in Houston, B.C.

First spotted by the Prince George Citizen, a decision handed down by B.C. Supreme Court Justice Jasmin Ahmad, A.J. William Fuller denied responsibility for the crash, but Ahmad determined Fuller was the driver based on a balance of probabilities.

Telus had argued that it cost $288,517.89 to restore the building, which was described as a “critical facility” for providing 911 emergency services along with internet, cellular and landline services for the region. However, an expert report on behalf of Fuller said the damage only amounted to $127,973.90. Justice Ahmad found shortcomings on both sides and awarded damages amounting to $186,952 plus interest against Fuller in favour of Telus.

The crash happened shortly after midnight on June 29th, 2017. People in the community heard a loud noise, and one resident living near the intersection of Pearson Road and Hagman Crescent saw two people fleeing the scene.

An RCMP constable who arrived on the scene reported seeing tire tracks leading from the road and through a dirt area. The constable said it appeared the vehicle drove off the road without braking or attempting to avoid the building, Ahmad explained in the decision.

The constable also recognized the vehicle as one Fuller had been known to drive. The vehicle was registered to Fuller’s mother, who confirmed that Fuller was in possession of the vehicle and also gave the name of the person who was with Fuller. Those details, along with Fuller’s admission that he had purchased the vehicle despite it still being registered to his mother, was enough to satisfy Ahmad that Fuller was responsible based on a balance of probabilities, the threshold of proof for a civil matter.

Source: B.C. Supreme Court Via: Prince George Citizen