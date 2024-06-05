Fido drops 60GB 4G plan to $49 with 24-month $5 discount

Rogers-owned Fido has added another $5/mo discount for 24 months to a plan, but this time, it’s on the $59/60GB 4G offer.

The $5/mo discount, combined with Fido’s $5 autopay discount, gets the 60GB plan down to $49/mo for 24 months. That brings the price in line with Virgin’s $50/60GB 4G plan, though notably, Virgin’s plan doesn’t have a 24-month expiry on it. Still, there’s no guarantee Virgin won’t raise the price of the plan in a few months’ time, so the offers are fairly well balanced. Koodo doesn’t offer a 60GB plan.

The $5/mo discount on the 60GB plan joins Fido’s recently added discount on the 50GB plan, bringing that price down to $44. Fido also has a 10GB data bonus for 24 months available on its $39/mo plan.

Despite all these discounts, Fido’s plans still don’t come close to offers from Freedom and Public. Both providers still have $34/50GB 5G plans with unlimited Canada/U.S. usage. And those who need more than 50GB of data can pick from $40/75GB or $50/100GB plans.

You can find Fido’s plans here.