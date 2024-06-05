fbpx
Canada has a new AI competitor called Claude

That's right, like we needed more AI assistants

Dean Daley
Jun 5, 20244:54 PM EDT 0 comments

Google, OpenAI, Microsoft, and even more companies have focused hard on AI over the past year, but they’re not the only companies that are hopping on the AI train. San Fransisco startup Anthropic has now launched its Claude AI in Canada.

Claude AI is available on desktop and there’s an iOS app. Additionally, the API is available for developers and there’s even a team plan.

In Canada, Claude Pro is available for $28 CAD plus tax per month, which gives you access to all models of Claude. The Team plan is $42 per user, per month with up to five seats.

I don’t really think the Canadian market needs more AI assistants. People are already pretty cautious of the ones we already have in the country. However, Anthropic positions Claude as a more trustworthy, safe AI option. Plus, Anthropic’s founders left OpenAI over directional differences, such as the company’s work with Microsoft.

You can check it out here. 

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

