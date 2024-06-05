Canadians on average use more data and pay less for monthly plans

Canadians are using more data, but cell services have fallen in price.

According to the CRTC’s newly released stats, cellular services declined 49.5 percent from April 2019 to April 2024. Even the differences between 2021 and 2024 have been pretty big with cellphone services going down about 32 percent.

BREAKING: Canadian mobile subscribers are using more data than ever! According to new @CRTCeng stats, average monthly data-use per sub was 7.92 GB in Q4 2023 and has more than doubled in 3 years. Meanwhile, cell service prices have fallen 32.5% over the past 3 years. pic.twitter.com/XMvgPV8oky — Canadian Telecommunications Association (@CanadaTelecoms) June 5, 2024

Even though prices are falling, we’re also seeing that average monthly data-use has gone up. From Q1 of 2021, to now data per user has nearly doubled.

However, this makes sense considering the recent trends of smartphone prices. While I can’t speak for all of Canada, in Ontario users are getting a lot more data for less money. For instance, in 2017 an amazing phone deal was $60 for 10GB; however, now $60 per month can easily get you 75GB of data. Many plans also have unlimited data buckets, though the speeds get throttled after a certain amount.

In fact these stats are kind of shocking as I would assume that Canadians would be using even more data than the average 7.92GB. Although, it’s worth considering that everywhere has Wi-Fi now, and many people still work from home after the pandemic, which means they aren’t relying on their data as much.

Source: Canadian Telecommunications Association, CRTC