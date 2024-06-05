fbpx
News

Canadians on average use more data and pay less for monthly plans

We're less for more

Dean Daley
Jun 5, 20247:06 PM EDT 0 comments

Canadians are using more data, but cell services have fallen in price.

According to the CRTC’s newly released stats, cellular services declined 49.5 percent from April 2019 to April 2024. Even the differences between 2021 and 2024 have been pretty big with cellphone services going down about 32 percent.

Even though prices are falling, we’re also seeing that average monthly data-use has gone up. From Q1 of 2021, to now data per user has nearly doubled.

However, this makes sense considering the recent trends of smartphone prices. While I can’t speak for all of Canada, in Ontario users are getting a lot more data for less money. For instance, in 2017 an amazing phone deal was $60 for 10GB; however, now $60 per month can easily get you 75GB of data. Many plans also have unlimited data buckets, though the speeds get throttled after a certain amount.

In fact these stats are kind of shocking as I would assume that Canadians would be using even more data than the average 7.92GB. Although, it’s worth considering that everywhere has Wi-Fi now, and many people still work from home after the pandemic, which means they aren’t relying on their data as much.

Source: Canadian Telecommunications Association, CRTC

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

Related Articles

News

Fido drops 60GB 4G plan to $49 with 24-month $5 discount

News

Apple confirms it offers 5 years of security updates in UK database

Gaming

Behaviour Interactive laying off up to 95 employees, 70 in Montreal

News

Canada has a new AI competitor called Claude

Comments