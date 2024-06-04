Ubisoft Toronto steps in to assist development of Prince of Persia remake

Ubisoft Toronto has formally announced that it is stepping in to help develop the long-awaited remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time.

The game is currently being spearheaded by Ubisoft Montreal after the baton has been passed along by a series of internal studios. “We’re excited to rewind time and bring our studio’s creativity, expertise and updated tech to refresh this beloved classic with our partners at @UbisoftMTL,” Ubisoft Toronto said on X (formally Twitter).

The Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake was first revealed at the 2020 Ubisoft Forward. Initially, it was conceptualized by Indian studios Ubisoft Mumbai and Ubisoft Pune. The game is being designed as a faithful remake of the 2003 action-adventure game that first launched on the Game Boy Advance, PlayStation 2, GameCube, Xbox and PC. Actor Yuri Lowenthal is returning to voice the titular character.

Unfortunately, the announcement trailer was universally panned as the game’s graphics looked outdated. The publisher ended up delaying the game from its January 2021 release date to March 2021. It was further pushed to the 2022-2023 fiscal year. As of May 2022, Ubisoft Montreal took over the development, which was followed by the announcement that the game would slip from the 2022-2023 window. Existing pre-orders were cancelled and refunded. Ubisoft Montreal went back to the drawing board, entering a new “conception phase” for the game.

Currently, the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake does not have a release date in sight. In a follow-up post on X (formally Twitter), Ubisoft Toronto put a spotlight on its open job positions. “Wanna join the adventure? We’re looking for creative artists, animators, and programmers to join us in shaping this legendary game!”

Ubisoft Toronto is also developing a Splinter Cell remake, built on the company’s Snowdrop engine. This project also does not have a release date.

Image credit: Ubisoft

Source: @UbisoftToronto Via: Engadget