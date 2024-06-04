Rogers works with the government to bring 5G to more of Eastern Ontario

Rogers is partnering with the Government of Canada, Government of Ontario, and the Eastern Ontario Regional Network (EORN) to provide Roger 5G mobile services in 21 communities across Eastern Ontario.

The launch brings forty-two new cell towers and upgrades four additional existing sites. If you’re in one of the following regions, you’ll now see 5G in your status bar as long as your phone has the faster network connection enabled.

Rogers 5G is now available in these areas:

City of Kawartha Lake

County of Frontenac

County of Haliburton

County of Lanark

County of Lenox and Addington

County of Northumberland

County of Peterborough

County of Prince Edward

United Counties of Leeds and Grenville

United Counties of Prescott and Russell

United Counties of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry

City of Kingston

Town of Gananoque

Alderville First Nation

Curve Lake First Nation

Hiawatha First Nation

Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte

Mowaks of Akwesasne

Part of the funds in this announcement are from EORN’s Cell Gap Project, a $300 million public-private partnership that will expand cellular service across rural Eastern Ontario.

The partnership is also enabling Rogers to build about 332 new telecommunications cell towers, which consist of both newly built and co-located sites, meaning sites that Rogers shares with other providers. So far, Rogers has upgraded about 309 sites and built 100 new cell towers.

This expansion project should enhance public safety and improve navigation capabilities on these rural and remote roadways.

It’s worth mentioning that Rogers announced back in December that it brought 5G to Renfrew, Kingston, and a few other regions, so it’s unclear if this is an addition or if the telecom is just listing all the new places that have 5G since the beginning of the project.