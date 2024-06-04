Older Apple TVs will soon lose the ability to use Netflix

Netflix will soon cease to support older models of Apple TV. Starting next month, second and third-generation Apple TV devices will no longer be able to access the streaming service.

The change is reported to be coming swiftly as Netflix is already reaching out to customers. In emails reportedly sent to customers, the streamer claims it will drop older Apple TV models to “maintain the best possible Netflix experience.”

Taking a look within the Netflix Help Center, the company states, “Netflix will no longer be available on Apple TV (2nd generation) and Apple TV (3rd generation) after July 31, 2024.

This may be a letdown for current owners of Apple TV (2nd generation) and Apple TV (3rd generation). However, both devices have long been considered “obsolete” by Apple. Following a period when the company halts sales of a product, it enters a growing list of “vintage” products.

The second-generation Apple TV was sold from 2010 until 2012. It was then succeeded by the third-gen model. Both models are so old that they only support up to 1080p content and run on early software, before the introduction of tvOS in 2015. Both devices are old enough that Apple doesn’t support the App Store.

The streaming service will continue to be operational on the Apple TV HD (otherwise known as the fourth-generation model). All Apple TV 4K devices will also continue supporting the streaming service. Following July 31, Netflix recommends users of the second and third-generation Apple TV upgrade to a new model, use built-in Smart TV software, or Roku devices.

Image credit: Apple

Source: The Verge