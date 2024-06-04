fbpx
Deals

Motorola celebrating dads and grads with latest phone sale

Save up to $400 on select smartphones

Jonathan Lamont
Jun 4, 202410:48 AM EDT 0 comments

Motorola Canada is back with another round of deals on smartphones to celebrate dads and grads. The company is offering up to $400 off select devices.

Check out some of the hot offers below:

Find more deals on Motorola’s website.

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

Related Articles

Deals

Big Three offering some customers $40, $45 plans with 100GB+

Deals

DoorDash’s Summer of DashPass event offers up to 50% off select orders

Deals

Google’s Pixel 8 Pro is $300 off until June 2

Deals

Virgin, Fido offering Pixel 8 for $15/mo financing

Comments