Helldivers 2 and Stellar Blade were Canada’s best-selling games of April 2024

The Entertainment Software Association of Canada and Circana (formerly NPD) have revealed the best-selling games in Canada in April 2024:

Helldivers 2 (PS5 and PC) Stellar Blade (PS5) Fallout 4 (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X and S/PC) Sea of Thieves (PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X and S/PC) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X and S/PC) Hogwarts Legacy (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X and S/Nintendo Switch/PC) Dragon’s Dogma II (PS5/Xbox Series X and S/PC) MLB The Show 24 (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X and S/Nintendo Switch) Fallout 76 (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X and S/PC) NHL 24 (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X and S)

In terms of Canadian connections to these games, it’s worth noting that NHL 24 was made by EA Vancouver, while Quebec City’s Beenox assisted with the development of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. Additionally, Bethesda Game Studios, which developed Fallout 4 and Fallout 76, has an office in Montreal. Finally, Toronto Blue Jay Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is the cover athlete of MLB The Show 24.

The top two games aren’t exactly a surprise, given how popular Helldivers 2 has continued to be (even amid controversy), while Stellar Blade has been a well-received Nier-inspired action game. What’s perhaps more notable is that Fallout 4 and 76 both charted despite being several years old. This is no doubt thanks to Prime Video’s recently released Fallout TV series, which has been a huge hit and has already been renewed for a second season.

Sea of Thieves is another old game that charted, clearly driven by the recent PS5 port. It’s one of multiple games that Xbox decided to port to rival consoles, and so far, that multiplatform approach seems to be working.

For reference, here were April’s best-selling games in the U.S. (also from Circana):

April 2024 Top 20 Best-Selling Premium Games – U.S. (Dollar Sales, Physical and Digital from digital data sharing publishers, excludes add-on content) pic.twitter.com/fTWBm2ACXT — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) May 29, 2024

The lists are pretty similar, with the only major difference being, as always, that NHL is more popular in Canada vs. other sports games.

Check out March’s list of best-selling games in Canada here.