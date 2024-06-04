A cheaper Galaxy Watch model dubbed ‘FE’ may be on the horizon

Samsung may soon launch an entry-level Galaxy Watch, dubbed the Fan Edition or ‘FE’ model. Leaked renders of the device show that the new Galaxy Watch may come with a 40mm model and three colourways.

Renders and specs were posted on X (formally Twitter) by @Suhanshu1414. Galaxy Watch FE may offer a 1.2-inch OLED display. The leaker goes on to claim that Samsung will utilize the same Exynos W920 chip as the Galaxy Watch 4. The unannounced wearable could also feature 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. Samsung’s One UI Watch 5 operating system may also be used.

Exclusive: Samsung Galaxy Watch FE renders! pic.twitter.com/Jtzp9eUIaC — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) June 4, 2024

The leaker also says that the device has a 247mAh battery, offering up to 30 hours of use. In comparison, the current Galaxy Watch 6 has a 300 mAh battery with up to 40 hours of usage.

As for the design of the new model, it’s said that it may have an aluminum body with an IP68 water resistance rating of up to 50m. Magnetic charging may also be available. Renders of the Galaxy Watch FE show possible blue, pink, and black colour options.

As Samsung has not officially announced the existence of the device, pricing and availability are unknown. A separate leaker known as @MysteryLupin claims Galaxy Watch FE could be released for €199. In Canada, the Galaxy Watch 6 is typically available for $409.99. Given that the FE will likely launch at a cheaper price point, we could see the device land at around $299 CAD.

The naming convention of the Galaxy Watch FE could end up changing by its launch. Earlier reports claim that the device may be called ‘Galaxy Watch 4 (2024).’

Rumours suggest Samsung may host an Unpacked event on July 26th. This could be where the company announces the Fold and Flip 5. Additionally, this event could see the formal reveal of Galaxy Watch FE.

Image credit: @Suhanshu1414

Source: @Suhanshu1414 Via: The Verge