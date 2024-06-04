500 new fast-charging EV ports to arrive across Metro stores in Ontario and Quebec

Metro Inc. is partnering with Flo, a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging company, to provide more fast-charging EV options across Ontario and Quebec.

Starting in August, Flo will install “at least” 500 fast charging ports across more than 130 Metro, Super C, Food Basics and Marché Adonis grocery store locations across Ontario and Quebec. The partnership aims to provide more fast charging options for customers during their shopping trips.

The 130+ grocery stores will be outfitted with the new dual-port FLO Ultra fast charger. According to the company, these EV chargers offer up to 320kW of available power. It’s said they can charge “most new EVs” to 80 percent in 15 minutes. They’re also capable of supporting up to 500kW when paired with a second FLO Ultra charger.

“This partnership is about integrating the best EV charging experience into daily life and making it as routine as grocery shopping,” Louis Tremblay, FLO President and CEO said in a statement. “Making public charging options widely available is key for Canada to achieve its environmental goals and transition to an emission-free transportation sector. By establishing fast charging stations at more than 130 grocery stores across Quebec and Ontario, we’re laying the groundwork to accelerate the transition.”

A large portion of the installations are being supported by FLO’s partnership with the Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB). This $235 million venture sees the EV charging company committed to bringing more than 1,900 public fast-charging ports online across Canada by 2027.

Image credit: Flo

Source: @FLOevchargingCA