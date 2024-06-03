Streaming in Canada on Crave, Disney+, Netflix, Paramount+ and Prime Video [June 3-9]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Crave

Roast Battle Canada (Season 4)

I’m on an upcoming episode of Roast Battle Canada!!! I got to square off against my longtime dastardly nemesis @Hunter_Collins and his stupid face! UGH! 😑 @CTV_PR @CTVComedy @CounterfeitPics Episode airs Monday July 15 at 10:30 ET! pic.twitter.com/CB3NDTGP4d — AVA VAL (@AvaValComedy) June 3, 2024

Crave premiere date: June 4th, 2024 (first episode, new episode every Monday at 10:30pm ET)

Genre: Comedy special

Runtime: Eight episodes (around 30 minutes each)

Each week, two pairs of Canadian comedians dish out ruthless jokes at each others’ expense.

Roast Battle Canada is hosted by Toronto’s Ennis Esmer (Blindspot), while Brampton, Ontario’s Russell Peters, Toronto’s Sabrina Jalees and Toronto’s K. Trevor Wilson serve as actor-comedian judges.

Who Killed WCW?

Crave premiere date: June 4th, 2024 (first episode, new episode every Monday at 10pm ET)

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Four episodes (around one hour each)

From American-Canadian wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Fighting With My Family) comes this documentary that chronicles the rise and fall of the World Championship Wrestling (WCW).

Disney+

The Acolyte

Disney+ premiere date: June 4th, 2024 (first two episodes, new episodes every Tuesday at 9pm ET)

Genre: Sci-fi

Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)

In the “High Republic” era 100 years before the events of The Phantom Menace, a former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a sinister series of crimes.

The Acolyte was created by Leslye Headland (Russian Doll) and stars Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give), Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Richmond, B.C.’s Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), Dafne Keen (Logan), Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll) and Vancouver’s Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix).

Netflix

How to Rob a Bank [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada premiere date: June 5th, 2024

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 28 minutes

This documentary tells the story of an infamous crook nicknamed “Hollywood,” who was inspired by the classic Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze film Point Break to rob 19 banks across Seattle.

How to Rob a Bank was directed by Stephen Robert Morse (Amanda Knox) and Seth Porges (Class Action Park).

Sweet Tooth (Season 3) [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada premiere date: June 6th, 2024

Genre: Fantasy drama

Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)

In the series’ final season, Gus embarks on another road trip that will show him a new side of the world and humanity.

Based on Essex County, Ontario’s Jeff Lemire’s comic of the same name, Sweet Tooth was created by Jim Mickle (Mulberry Street) and stars Nonso Anozie (Game of Thrones), Vancouver’s Christian Convery (The Descendants) and Adeel Akhtar (Utopia).

Paramount+

Cyndi Lauper: Let the Canary Sing [Paramount+ Original]

Paramount+ Canada premiere date: June 4th, 2024

Genre: Music documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 39 minutes

Director Alison Ellwood (Laurel Canyon) unpacks the life and career of singer-songwriter and activist Cyndi Lauper (“Girls Just Wanna Have Fun”).

In addition to Lauper herself, some of the featured talent includes Billy Porter (Pose), Patti LaBelle (“Lady Marmalade”) and Boy George (“Do You Really Want To Hurt Me?”).

Prime Video

Origin

Original theatrical release date: January 19th, 2024

Prime Video Canada release date: June 3rd, 2024

Genre: Biographical drama

Runtime: 2 hours, 21 minutes

American journalist and author Isabel Wilkerson travels across the world to research the caste systems in various countries.

Based on Wilkerson’s non-fiction book Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, Origin was written and directed by Ava DuVernay (Selma) and stars Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor (King Richard), Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Niecy Nash (Claws) and Vera Farmiga (Up in the Air).

