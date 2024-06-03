Pixel 9’s Tensor G4 reportedly spotted in AnTuTu benchmarks

Alongside a Pixel foldable, Google is reportedly planning on launching three Pixel 9 smartphones, the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL. These four devices will be powered by the Tensor G4 chipset, which was recently spotted in AnTuTu benchmark scores.

Russian site Rozetked first reported on the benchmark scores. The model numbers for each device appear alongside its respective scores. The Pixel 9 had an AnTuTu score of 1,071,616, the Pixel 9 Pro with a score of 1,148452, and 1,176,410 for the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

These numbers are higher than the Tensor G3-powered precessors, which scored around 900,000, but the scores don’t show a huge improvement. However, Google may continue to work on these devices before the Pixel 9 series finally launches.

Previous rumours suggested that Google is switching from Samsung to TSMC for the Tensor G5 in next year’s Pixel 10 series. Given that the company might make that switch, it’s possible it could be putting less focus on the Pixel 9 series this year.

We’ll learn a lot more about Google’s Pixel 9 series sometime in October when the company is expected to launch the new devices.

Source: Android Police, Rozetked