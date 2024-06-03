Instagram testing unskippable ads between posts

Instagram might soon inject 5-second ads between some posts on the main feed. The feature is still being tested but it seems like a combination of TikTok and YouTube ads.

The worst part about this test is that the ads are unskippable for up to 5 seconds, similar to an ad on YouTube. However, on YouTube (on a good day), the ads only pop up at the start of each video or after a few minutes of watching. Since YouTube videos are a longer form of content compared to Instagram, it feels like this content lives between the really small ads. On Instagram, since you scroll through content so quickly, the ads can become a lot more annoying.

Instagram’s usual ads are built to look like user posts making them blend nicely into the feed.

As always, this is not a full change and appears to be something Instagram is testing. It could make its way into the app, but for now, only some users are seeing the ads.

Source: Android Authority